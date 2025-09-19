Rajajinagar black spots cleared, area beautified

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has undertaken a major cleanliness and beautification drive in the Rajajinagar Division, covering Wards 98, 99, 100, 101, and 108. The initiative, carried out on Friday, focused on clearing black spots and improving the overall appearance of key localities.

Officials from the West City Corporation said the effort was part of an ongoing campaign to enhance public hygiene, discourage littering, and promote civic responsibility among residents. Black spots—areas notorious for garbage dumping—were systematically removed, followed by landscaping and painting works to improve the visual appeal of the surroundings.

The drive was conducted under the supervision of the Assistant General Manager (AGM), with active participation from the Ward-level Junior Health Inspectors (JHIs), supervisors, marshals, and Pourakarmikas (sanitation workers). Their coordinated efforts ensured not only the removal of waste but also the creation of an environment that discourages future misuse of public spaces.

Officials highlighted that maintaining cleanliness in densely populated areas like Rajajinagar requires both administrative vigilance and community cooperation. “We are committed to making Bengaluru a cleaner and healthier city. Clearing black spots is not just about removing waste, but also about changing habits,” a senior GBA official noted. The Authority has urged residents to report civic Issues by dialing the helpline number 1533 or tagging complaints to @ICCCBengaluru on social media. With continued cooperation from citizens, the GBA aims to sustain cleanliness and transform neglected spaces into well-maintained public areas across the city.