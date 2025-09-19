GBA cracks down on single-use plastic and garbage dumping

GBA Intensifies Awareness Efforts to Promote Eco-Friendly Alternatives in Bengaluru Wards

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) conducted an intensive enforcement and awareness drive on Friday in Ward No. 29, Kacharakanahalli, to curb the use of banned single-use plastic covers. The operation was carried out under the directions of Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, with active participation from Junior Health Inspectors (JHIs) and the Marshal team.

Officials reported that the drive focused on both penal action and public sensitization. Awareness campaigns were organized to educate shopkeepers, vendors, and residents about the environmental hazards of single-use plastic and the legal consequences of continuing its use.

During the inspection, four cases of violations were booked, and fines amounting to ₹63,000 were imposed on offenders. Authorities stressed that the high penalties were meant to send a strong message against non-compliance.

In a parallel initiative, enforcement teams also operated in Ward No. 24, HVR Layout, targeting individuals who were found dumping garbage on public roads. Penalties were levied in multiple cases, with officials reiterating the civic body’s zero-tolerance policy towards such unhygienic practices.

“The objective is not just punishment but to create a sense of responsibility among citizens. Plastic waste and roadside littering are major contributors to pollution and urban flooding. Strict enforcement, along with public cooperation, is crucial to build a cleaner Bengaluru,” a senior GBA official said. The Authority has urged citizens to adopt eco-friendly alternatives, ensure waste segregation, and report violations by dialing the civic helpline 1533. GBA officials confirmed that similar drives will be intensified across all zones in the coming weeks.