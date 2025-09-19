Fix for City Infrastructure

Karnataka vows permanent fix for Bengaluru infrastructure

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Friday reiterated the state government’s commitment to finding lasting solutions to Bengaluru’s persistent infrastructure challenges. He cautioned that “threatening” and “blackmailing” would not resolve the issues, stressing instead the importance of constructive dialogue and coordinated action.

Shivakumar’s remarks followed appeals from prominent industry leaders, including former Infosys CFO T. V. Mohandas Pai and Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who urged the government to urgently intervene in the city’s crumbling infrastructure. Their concerns intensified after online trucking platform BlackBuck announced it would shift operations away from its Bellandur office on Outer Ring Road (ORR), citing severe traffic congestion and inadequate road facilities.

The ORR, a critical IT corridor that houses several multinational companies and technology parks, has long been plagued by traffic bottlenecks and delayed infrastructure projects. Industry veterans have repeatedly warned that such problems threaten Bengaluru’s global reputation as India’s technology hub and could prompt more companies to relocate.

Responding to these concerns, Shivakumar assured that the government is not merely addressing short-term fixes but working on comprehensive, long-term infrastructure upgrades. He said discussions with industry stakeholders would continue and that the government was committed to implementing sustainable measures, including better traffic management, road expansions, and improved public transport connectivity. While industry bodies welcomed Shivakumar’s assurance, they emphasized that consistent implementation and accountability would be key to regaining confidence. Bengaluru’s future as a global innovation hub, they noted, depends on whether the promised permanent solutions are delivered without delay.



