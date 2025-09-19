DCM, Bhandage hold talks on strengthening Congress

Deputy CM Holds Key Consultation with Rajya Sabha MP Narayansa K. Bhandage

Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D. K. Shivakumar held discussions with Rajya Sabha member Narayansa K. Bhandage at his home office in Sadashivanagar on Friday. The meeting, which lasted over an hour, was described by aides as part of ongoing political consultations between senior Congress leaders.

While neither side disclosed the full details of the conversation, party insiders indicated that the discussions touched upon both state-level issues and organizational matters. With Karnataka politics witnessing heightened activity ahead of local body polls and preparations for the 2028 general elections, such meetings are being seen as efforts to strengthen intra-party coordination. Bhandage, who represents Karnataka in the Upper House of Parliament, is known for his active role in rural development and the cooperative sector. His meeting with Shivakumar is understood to have also focused on constituency-level concerns, particularly those relating to infrastructure development and cooperative institutions in North Karnataka.

Shivakumar, who has been holding a series of political meetings at his Sadashivanagar residence, reiterated the Congress government’s commitment to inclusive governance and ensuring that voices from all regions are heard. “Regular consultations with party colleagues and representatives are important for addressing people’s concerns effectively,” a source close to the Deputy CM noted. Political observers believe such engagements reflect Shivakumar’s efforts to consolidate support within the party while preparing for future electoral challenges. The meeting is expected to pave the way for further coordination between the state leadership and parliamentary representatives in advancing Congress’s agenda in Karnataka.