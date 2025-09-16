13 Dead, Several Missing as Cloudburst, Heavy Rains Ravage Uttarakhand

At least thirteen people were killed and several others went missing after a cloudburst and incessant rains wreaked havoc in Dehradun and adjoining areas of Uttarakhand early on Tuesday morning.

Dehradun

Heavy rainfall caused widespread destruction in the Garhwal region, damaging roads, bridges, hotels, and shops, and paralysing traffic in several districts. A cloudburst at Sahastradhara, a popular tourist spot near Dehradun, left shops and hotels damaged, while nearby Karligad and Majjyar villages were struck by landslides, trapping residents under debris.

Five labourers died after their tractor-trolley was swept away in the swollen Aasan River, while eight others remain missing. In another incident, a youth was killed on the Chakrata-Kalsi road when a boulder struck his scooter. Landslides blocked the busy Dehradun–Mussoorie road and washed away a bridge on the Dehradun–Paonta highway.

Near Rajpur Road, a man died after being hit by a landslide, while many students from a private college on Dehradun’s outskirts were rescued after their building was struck. Several labourers were also swept away in the Tons River; three bodies have been recovered, while a viral video showed others stranded before being swept off by strong currents.

A student, identified as Kaif from Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district, was killed after the wall of his room collapsed in Dehradun.

The Met department has issued a yellow alert for multiple districts, warning of heavy rainfall until September 21. Authorities have cautioned people against approaching the Ganga in Haridwar, while the Badrinath highway has been closed due to falling boulders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami of full support, as rescue operations continue across the state.