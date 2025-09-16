Compensation of Rs 30-40 lakh per acre fixed for Upper Krishna Project Phase 3: DCM DK Shivakumar

Karnataka will acquire 1.33 lakh acres for Upper Krishna Project Phase 3, with Rs 70,000 crore compensation to be completed in three years via direct purchase.

Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced that the state government has fixed compensation ranging from Rs 30 to Rs 40 lakh per acre for land acquisition under Phase 3 of the Upper Krishna Project.

Briefing reporters after a special Cabinet meeting, Shivakumar, who also holds the Irrigation portfolio, said irrigated land would be compensated at Rs 40 lakh per acre, arid land at Rs 30 lakh, and land acquired for canals at Rs 25 lakh. The decision, he said, followed consultations with local leaders, farmers, and ministers.

The project requires acquisition of 1.33 lakh acres — including 75,563 acres that will be submerged, 51,837 acres for canals, and 6,467 acres for rehabilitation. The estimated compensation is about Rs 70,000 crore, with acquisition to be completed within three years through direct purchase from farmers.

Shivakumar said the previous Bommai government’s offer of Rs 24 lakh for irrigated and Rs 20 lakh for arid land was rejected by farmers, stalling the process. “We will now complete the acquisition in one phase,” he added.

A Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Compensation Authority headed by a judge will be set up under the 2013 Land Acquisition Act to resolve disputes. Around 20,000 cases are currently pending.

On rehabilitation, the DCM said a new policy would be framed after consultations. He stressed the government’s commitment to completing long-pending irrigation projects, recalling that Karnataka’s share of Krishna waters was determined by a 2010 tribunal order.

Shivakumar also noted that while Maharashtra has threatened to move the Supreme Court over raising the Alamatti dam height, Karnataka would “fight separately to safeguard farmers’ interests.”