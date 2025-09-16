Opposition Leader R. Ashok Demands Halt to Land Acquisition in Bidadi

Bengaluru



Opposition leader R. Ashok has called the ongoing land acquisition in Bidadi, Byramangala, and Kanchugaranahalli “illegal” and demanded that the government stop it immediately.

Speaking after joining a farmers’ protest, Ashok said the Congress government plans to acquire 9,600 acres under the Greater Bengaluru project, of which 6,500 acres are agricultural land. He highlighted that the area is home to over 10 lakh coconut and mango trees, and daily milk production of six lakh liters is supplied to the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF). More than 3,000 farmers and laborers depend on this land for their livelihood.

Ashok criticized the Housing Board for previously acquiring 560 acres to build sites, which remain vacant in Kempegowda and Shivaram Karanth layouts. “Acquiring fertile land when existing sites lie empty is a betrayal of farmers,” he said, recalling that former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy had returned land to farmers, ruling out acquisition.

He accused the current government of attempting to profit from real estate at the expense of farmers and said officials have ignored farmers’ grievances. “The government should immediately abandon this acquisition process and respect the wishes of the majority of farmers,” Ashok urged.

He also appealed to Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar to denotify the acquisition unconditionally, emphasizing that farmers do not seek facilities but want their lands preserved. Ashok added that discussions should be held with farmers to determine appropriate zoning in the future.