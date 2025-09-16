Karnataka HC Annuls Congress MLA Nanjegowda’s Election, Orders Recount

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday set aside the election of Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda from Malur in Kolar district, ordering a recount of votes polled in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Bengaluru

The order came from a bench headed by Justice R Devadas, which was hearing a petition filed by BJP candidate K S Manjunath Gowda, who had lost to Nanjegowda. The petition alleged serious irregularities during the counting process.

After nearly two years of hearings, the court ruled that the election was invalid and directed that a recount be conducted. However, acting on an appeal by Nanjegowda’s counsel, the High Court stayed its own order for 30 days, allowing the Congress legislator time to approach the Supreme Court.

The interim relief ensures that Nanjegowda retains his seat for now. If the apex court does not intervene within the stipulated period, his membership in the Assembly will stand automatically vacated.

The Malur constituency witnessed a closely fought contest in the 2023 elections, where Nanjegowda secured victory over Manjunath Gowda by a narrow margin. The BJP candidate had immediately challenged the result, alleging that improper handling of ballots had altered the outcome.

Tuesday’s ruling is seen as a significant development in the case, with potential political ramifications in the Kolar region. While Nanjegowda has pinned his hopes on the Supreme Court’s intervention, the BJP has welcomed the order, saying it vindicates its long-standing demand for a recount.