At Least 62 Palestinians Killed as Israel Launches Ground Assault on Gaza City

Israel Ground Invasion

Gaza City

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that it had launched a ground incursion into Gaza City overnight, embarking on a risky operation to take control of a key urban area even as hundreds of thousands of Palestinian residents remain there.

The assault began shortly after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio pledged American backing for Israel’s plan. Witnesses reported heavy bombardment in densely populated areas, with at least 20 deaths in the Daraj neighbourhood alone. Thousands of residents fled with little warning as tanks and troops pushed into central Gaza.

A UN probe concluded that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza, citing explicit statements by Israeli leaders and a pattern of attacks targeting civilians. The report named President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and former defence minister Yoav Gallant for inciting genocide. UN rights chief Volker Turk said evidence of “war crime after war crime” was mounting, adding that the carnage was “totally and utterly unacceptable.”

Palestine’s Foreign Ministry urged “exceptional and urgent international intervention,” warning that hundreds of thousands of civilians faced death or displacement. It called for a ceasefire, release of hostages, and uninterrupted humanitarian aid.

The offensive triggered global outrage. The EU warned it would worsen Gaza’s “catastrophic” humanitarian crisis, while Britain labelled the attack “reckless and appalling.” Germany said the renewed assault was “completely wrong” and urged a return to ceasefire talks.

Despite mounting pressure, Israel pressed ahead with its operation, intensifying fears of further bloodshed and regional escalation.