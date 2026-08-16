Our government stands with farmers in distress: Minister MB Patil

CH NEWS, VIJAYAPURA



Taking serious note of the drought-like situation caused by severe rainfall deficiency in district, Large and Medium Industries, Infrastructure Development and District In-charge Minister MB Patil on Sunday visited farmers’ fields across the district and inspected damaged crops. He assured farmers that the government stands firmly with them during the crisis.

The Minister visited the six-acre farm of farmer Malappa Sonakanahalli at Horti village in Indi taluk and inspected the drying tur crop. He patiently heard the farmers’ grievances and assured them that the government would stand by farmers facing difficulties. Officials of the Agriculture and Horticulture departments have already been directed to prepare a scientific assessment of the crop damage. A comprehensive report will be submitted to the government, and sincere efforts will be made to ensure that farmers receive appropriate compensation, Patil said.

According to the Minister, crops in Indi taluk have suffered almost 100 per cent damage due to the failure of monsoon rains. When I visited some areas last week, around 80 per cent of the crops had been damaged. The situation has now worsened, with another 20 per cent damage reported. In effect, the crops cultivated by farmers have been completely damaged in several areas, he said.

The Minister said he had personally witnessed the difficulties faced by farmers and understood the severity of their situation. Our government is aware of the farmers’ distress and will come to their assistance, he assured. Patil said 42,000 farmers in Indi taluk have enrolled for crop insurance, while around 2.50 lakh farmers across district have insured their crops this season.

Several taluks in the district have recorded poor sowing due to the failure of timely monsoon rains, leaving farmers in serious difficulty.During his field visits, the Minister assessed the actual condition of crops as well as the availability of drinking water and fodder for livestock.

There is no moisture in the soil. The crops have grown only about a foot. Due to the absence of sufficient rainfall, the crops have dried up and their growth has been severely affected, he said. The Minister assured farmers that the government would do everything within its capacity to support them.Deputy Commissioner Dr K Anand, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rishi Anand, Joint Director of Agriculture Shivanagouda Patil, Joint Director of Horticulture Sidram Baragimath and senior district and taluk-level officials were present during the visits.