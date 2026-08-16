Sunday, August 16, 2026
HomeStateJob Card Mela to provide employment opportunities to rural families across district
State

Job Card Mela to provide employment opportunities to rural families across district

City Hilights
By City Hilights
0
54

CH NEWS, VIJAYAPURA

With the objective of increasing employment opportunities in rural areas and providing livelihood security to rural families within their villages, a month-long ‘Job Card Mela’ special campaign is being conducted across the State from August 15 to September 15 under the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM-G) scheme. The campaign assumes significance against the backdrop of the prevailing drought-like conditions and slowdown in agricultural activities. Its primary objective is to provide unskilled employment to rural people within their villages, thereby strengthening their income and livelihood. Availability of local employment is also expected to help prevent migration of rural workers to urban areas in search of jobs.

Under the VB-G RAM-G scheme, implemented in the State from July 1, 2026, unskilled work is being provided to registered workers who have completed e-KYC. However, during July, only about 1.18 lakh families out of nearly 2.76 lakh registered job cards in the district actively participated in the scheme. Therefore, the special campaign has been launched to increase the participation of active families, bring inactive job card holders back into the scheme and register newly eligible families.

From August 15, officials and staff at the gram panchayat level, along with Gram Kayaka Mitras, women’s self-help groups, community organisations, watershed development associations and milk producers’ cooperatives, will conduct door-to-door visits to collect employment demands. Applications will also be accepted from eligible families who are not yet registered for issuance of new job cards. Priority will be given to vulnerable groups, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, women-headed households, persons with disabilities and gender minorities.

If an existing job card has expired, steps will be taken for its renewal on the spot. The campaign also aims to achieve 100 per cent e-KYC completion for newly issued job cards as well as registered workers whose e-KYC is pending. Applications seeking unskilled employment will be accepted through Form-06. Every worker demanding employment will be issued an acknowledgement in Form-08, clearly mentioning the date on which the worker is required to report for work.

Previous article
Pediatric specialist honored for child healthcare
Next article
Our government stands with farmers in distress: Minister MB Patil
City Hilights
City Hilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.