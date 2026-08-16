Hubballi Law University needs funds, not Bangalore rival

Hubballi

A senior political figure has strongly opposed the state government’s plan to set up a new law university in Bengaluru. In an official letter addressed to the Chief Minister, concerns were raised that creating another legal institution in the capital would negatively impact regional balance and hurt the original goals of Karnataka’s unification.

The letter highlights the history behind the establishment of the Karnataka State Law University in Navanagar, Hubballi, which was founded after years of struggle by the people of North Karnataka to remove regional educational disparities. The author recalled playing a key role in giving that historical proposal a logical conclusion during a previous coalition government.

Pointing out that Bengaluru already hosts more than ten renowned institutions, including the prestigious National Law School, the letter argues that setting up another law university there is completely unnecessary. Instead of directing resources to the capital, the government must focus on supporting the existing institution in Hubballi, which has been operating since 2009 and holds an A-grade NAAC accreditation.

Despite a growing student enrollment year after year, the Hubballi campus continues to suffer from severe neglect. It currently lacks basic infrastructure, such as a well-equipped administration building and a proper library. Furthermore, the university relies heavily on guest lecturers because the government has failed to fill vacant permanent teaching and non-teaching positions.

The letter warns that ignoring these pressing needs only deepens feelings of discrimination among the residents of North Karnataka. The Chief Minister has been urged to immediately drop the proposal for a new Bengaluru university and instead release special grants to upgrade infrastructure, appoint permanent staff, and ensure justice for the region.