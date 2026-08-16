Sunday, August 16, 2026
HomeStateProbe launched into Rs.8.43 crore KUDA embezzlement scandal
State

Probe launched into Rs.8.43 crore KUDA embezzlement scandal

City Hilights
By City Hilights
0
59

KOPPAL

A massive financial scandal involving Rs 8.43 crore has come to light within the Koppal Urban Development Authority (KUDA), following a recent audit of the organization’s accounts. The investigation revealed that substantial funds were embezzled through unauthorized bank accounts opened under the pretext of allocating residential plots to unsuspecting citizens.

The alleged mastermind behind the scheme is Ravindra, an outsourced daily-wage employee who had worked at the authority for eighteen years. Authorities claim he deceived the public by promising plots in the Saroja Layout near KIMS, Koppal, and diverting their payments into illicit private accounts. Following the audit’s findings, KUDA Commissioner Sharanappa filed a formal complaint at the Koppal City Police Station, and the employee has since been dismissed.

However, District Magistrate Suresh Itnal suggested that the scale of the fraud indicates a deeper conspiracy, noting that it is unlikely to be the work of a single individual. Suspicion has fallen on a network of insiders, including other staff members and bank officials, who may have facilitated the transfers. Notably, funds continued to be moved even after the primary suspect’s dismissal, and signatures of multiple officials have been discovered on fraudulent documents. A comprehensive investigation is now underway to determine the extent of this institutional corruption.

This revelation has triggered a sharp political backlash. Opposition leader R. Ashok launched a stinging critique of the ruling Congress government, labeling the urban development department as a literal “ATM” for political leaders. Alleging that corruption has become systemic across all government branches, Ashok argued that this was not a simple case of low-level staff misconduct but rather an organized “institutional loot” of public resources. He has urgently called upon the Chief Minister to ensure a thorough, transparent probe, demanding that all individuals involved be held accountable and sentenced to jail immediately to uphold the public trust.

Previous article
Our government stands with farmers in distress: Minister MB Patil
Next article
Hubballi Law University needs funds, not Bangalore rival
City Hilights
City Hilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.