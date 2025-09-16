Tuesday, September 16, 2025
HomeStateMinister V Somanna Lays Foundation Stone for Railway Projects
State

Minister V Somanna Lays Foundation Stone for Railway Projects

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
27

Belagavi

Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna announced that the railway department undertook approximately 300 Road Over Bridge (ROB) and Road Under Bridge (RUB) projects across Karnataka, all funded entirely by the Central government.

Addressing media persons, the Minister spoke after laying the foundation stone for a RUB at the Fourth Railway Gate in Anagol. Later, he laid another foundation stone for a RUB at the Khanapur Railway Station Yard and flagged off the Hubballi–Dadar Central Express, which now includes an additional stoppage at Khanapur. Somanna highlighted that several ROBs and RUBs are under way in Belagavi, Hubballi, and Dharwad, including two RUBs in Tilakwadi. 

Under the Amrit Bharat Scheme, Karnataka increased its number of modernised railway stations from 61 to 66, backed by Rs 2,000 crore in central funding. For Belagavi district, the following station upgrades have been sanctioned: Rs 18.5 crore for Ghataprabha, Rs 18.6 crore for Raibag, Rs 15 crore for Belagavi, and Rs 17 crore for Gokak. Regarding the long-pending Belagavi–Dharwad railway line via Kittur, Somanna confirmed that tenders were floated.

Land acquisition in Belagavi district is 100 percent complete, while 45 acres remain to be acquired in Dharwad due to technical issues.  

The railway department earmarked Rs 937 crore for the Belagavi–Dharwad line, and work is expected to begin soon, he said.

Somanna also hinted at the possibility of introducing a sleeper coach Vande Bharat train between Belagavi and Bengaluru, responding to public demand.  The recently launched Vande Bharat Express between Belagavi and Bengaluru faced criticism over its inconvenient timing, prompting calls for a revised schedule or alternative service.

The event was attended by  MPs Jagadish Shettar, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, Iranna Kadadi, MLA Abhay Patil, and senior railway officials.

Previous article
Farmers Protest on Highway Demanding Compensation
Next article
13 Dead, Several Missing as Cloudburst, Heavy Rains Ravage Uttarakhand
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.