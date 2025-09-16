Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Farmers Protest on Highway Demanding Compensation

Farmers in Ranebennur block highway, demanding complete loan waivers, crop compensation, and timely release of insurance benefits.

Ranebennur

State farmers’ association office bearers and taluk farmers protested by blocking the old highway near Ranebennur Mini Vidhana Soudha, demanding that various demands, including complete loan waiver, be fulfilled.

Then they submitted a request to Tahsildar RH Bhagwan.

Crop compensation losses should be corrected in the year 2024-25 and action should be taken against the guilty. The injustice faced by farmers every year should be corrected by adequately supplying urea fertilizer. The roads connecting farmers’ fields should be repaired. The farmers demanded that the crop insurance scheme money should be corrected for not being deposited in the accounts of some farmers.

Land should be allotted to ex-servicemen soon. He demanded that the 24/7 work under the jurisdiction of the city’s municipal council be completely shoddy and a thorough investigation be conducted into this.

Encroachments on lakes should be cleared. Plans should be taken to dredge and fill the lakes. This will benefit farmers if water is stored. Then dams should be built on rivers to store water, he demanded.

Mahesh Kottura, Hanumanthappa Deevigihalli, Rajyasekar Doodihalli, Manjunath Samboji, Rajesh Angadi, Kiran Guleda, Manjunath Guddannavara, Ningappa Satyappavara, Lalita Lamani, Neelamma Haranagiri, Kotramma Kayakada, Amina Banu Sidenoor, Siddappa Gudimallara, Nagamma Talwara, Madevappa Banakara, Chandrashekar Banakara, Channabasappa Adivera, Hanumanthappa Chittannavara and other office bearers of various organisations participated.

Farmer leader Hanumanthappa Kabbara said, “immediate compensation should be provided to farmers whose crops have been damaged due to heavy rains. Immediate compensation should be provided to the families of farmers who committed suicide. Crop insurance for the 2023-24 winter and monsoon seasons should be released soon.”

