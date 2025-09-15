Cong’s ‘Bidi’ Remark an Insult to Biharis, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister attacks Congress and RJD over misgovernance, asserts Bihar’s key role in India’s development

Purnea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, calling a now-deleted social media post by its Kerala unit—linking Bihar with ‘bidis’—an “insult to Biharis.” Addressing a public rally in Purnea, Modi said, “Congress leaders say ‘bidis’ and Bihar start with B. This is a sheer insult to the state and its people. They will give a befitting reply to the Congress and its alliance partners.”

The controversial post, aimed at criticising the Centre’s GST policy on tobacco products, has drawn strong reactions across Bihar. Modi accused the Congress and RJD of decades of misrule and claimed they “cannot digest the state’s development.” He added, “Mothers and sisters will give the opposition a befitting reply in the polls.”

The PM also alleged that the opposition patronises infiltrators, while the NDA is committed to driving them out. He underlined Bihar’s historic contribution to India’s security and growth, contrasting it with what he called the “family-first politics” of the Congress and RJD.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to welfare, Modi announced that the Centre had constituted a National Makhana Board to benefit farmers. He highlighted achievements under housing schemes, stating, “Four crore pucca houses have been distributed among the poor so far, and three crore more are being built.”

“Modi’s motto is to support poor people,” the PM said, adding that his government’s vision rests on Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas.