There Is a Conspiracy to Weaken Democracy Through Vote Theft: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

At International Democracy Day event, CM urges citizens to protect the Constitution and resist election rigging

Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday warned of attempts by vested interests to undermine democracy through “vote theft,” urging citizens to protect the Constitution and pledge themselves to safeguarding democratic values.

Speaking at the International Day of Democracy programme in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister said the survival of democracy is tied to the principles of justice and equality. “There is a conspiracy to weaken the Constitution through vote rigging. It is the responsibility of every citizen to ensure socio-economic justice for all,” he declared.

Highlighting India’s multicultural fabric, Siddaramaiah said democracy was built to uphold unity in diversity, adding that the true essence of freedom could only be realised when people achieved social, educational, and economic equality.

The Chief Minister also commented on the controversy surrounding Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq inaugurating Mysuru Dasara, stressing the importance of tolerance. “Everyone should practise tolerance and co-existence,” he said, taking aim at BJP’s protests over the event.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also addressed the gathering, emphasised the need to strengthen democratic participation among youth. He launched the ‘My Vote My Right’ campaign aimed at spreading awareness about electoral rights and nurturing leadership skills among students. Earlier, Shivakumar led a bike rally from Kanteerava Stadium to Vidhana Soudha to mark the occasion.

Consumer Affairs Minister K.H. Muniyappa and Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa were also present.

