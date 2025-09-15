Siddaramaiah ‘Ambassador of Religious Conversion’, Says BJP leader R Ashoka 

Bengaluru

Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, R. Ashoka, on Monday labelled Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as the “ambassador of religious conversion,” accusing him and the Congress government of creating conditions that encourage such conversions in the state. Speaking to reporters, Ashoka criticised the Congress for its alleged “Muslim appeasement” policies and claimed that the party is being unjust toward Hindus. He warned that if such policies continue, Congress may struggle to win even 20 seats in the next state elections.

Ashoka’s remarks came in the context of the upcoming social and educational survey, popularly known as the caste census, which begins on September 22. The survey lists over 32 castes with dual identities, including ‘Kuruba Christian,’ ‘Brahmin Christian,’ and ‘Vokkaliga Christian.’ Ashoka claimed that Siddaramaiah is creating new caste categories and promoting conversions as part of a larger Congress strategy, describing it as “a poisonous seed sown in the state.”

He further questioned the Chief Minister’s comments on inequality and casteism within Hindu society, arguing that Siddaramaiah ignores similar issues in Muslim and Christian communities. Ashoka accused the Congress of targeting Hindus for electoral gains while fostering division between religious communities, calling it a deliberate “divide and rule” tactic.

He also cautioned government officials that the BJP, when in power, would suspend any unconstitutional actions undertaken by the current administration. Senior BJP leaders B.Y. Vijayendra and C.T. Ravi have echoed Ashoka’s criticism, asserting that Congress is promoting conversions through its policies and statements.