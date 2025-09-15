CM: Sheesh Mahal waste, funds to return

CAG flags ₹33.86 crore spend; Gupta vows refund of ‘Sheesh Mahal’ waste

New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday described the “Sheesh Mahal” bungalow, once occupied by former CM Arvind Kejriwal, as nothing more than a “white elephant.” She said the Delhi government is still considering what to do with the property but assured that the money “wasted” on its renovation will be returned to the state exchequer.

The bungalow at 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines, where Kejriwal stayed from 2015 until his resignation in September last year, became controversial after reports of lavish spending. Gupta, speaking at the ‘Aadhar Infra Confluence 2025’ hosted by Panchjanya, accused Kejriwal of misusing taxpayers’ money on unnecessary extravagance.

According to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), nearly ₹33.86 crore was spent on reconstruction by 2022, while BJP leaders claimed the figure may have reached ₹75–80 crore. The BJP even labeled the residence as “Sheesh Mahal,” highlighting allegations of corruption, expensive interiors, and luxury furnishings.

Gupta said the house now stands as an unproductive burden. “It is lying as a white elephant with the Delhi government, and we are still deciding its future use,” she remarked. She further added that it was “painful” to witness public resources being misused in this manner.

The Chief Minister firmly stated that every rupee spent on the bungalow, along with interest, will be recovered and restored to the Delhi exchequer, sending a strong message against extravagance at the cost of public funds.