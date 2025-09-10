Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Nepal Stir: Ex-Chief Justice Sushila Karki Accepts Request to Lead as Interim PM

Nepal’s ‘Gen Z’ protesters want former chief justice Sushila Karki as the interim prime minister.

Kathmandu

Nepal’s former Chief Justice Sushila Karki on Wednesday confirmed that she has accepted a request from Gen Z protesters to serve as the country’s interim Prime Minister, amid the nation’s most turbulent political crisis in recent years.

 Karki said she had given her assent to lead the transition after Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned Tuesday, bowing to massive anti-government demonstrations.

The Nepal Army has imposed a nationwide curfew from 5 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday to curb unrest. Authorities said at least 25 people, including three policemen, were killed in the past two days of violence. Nineteen youths were shot dead on Monday when security forces opened fire on protesters outside Parliament.

The protests, spearheaded by the Gen Z movement, erupted over anger at corruption, nepotism, and growing inequality. Demonstrators stormed the Parliament complex, vandalised the President’s residence, and targeted the homes of top politicians. President Ramchandra Paudel’s residence was also attacked.

The movement has gained traction among young Nepalis, who accuse “nepo kids” of monopolising opportunities while ordinary citizens struggle with unemployment and economic hardship.

Kathmandu’s international airport, which was shut down for over 24 hours due to the unrest, has now reopened, officials said.

Karki’s acceptance marks an unprecedented moment in Nepal’s political history, with protesters effectively installing an interim leader from outside the mainstream political establishment.

