‘Only Working to Ignite Fire, Divide People’: Dy CM Shivakumar Slams BJP Leaders’ Visit to Maddur After Clash

Shivakumar urges Opposition to focus on development, while BJP accuses govt of failure in handling violence

Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders visiting Maddur, which witnessed clashes and stone-pelting during a Ganapati idol immersion procession earlier this week.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar accused the Opposition of exploiting tensions for political gain. “They have no other work. Their job is only to divide people, only to ignite fire. They have not done any development. Let them go to Delhi and bring NREGA funds, get approvals for Cauvery, Mekedatu and Mahadayi projects, and ensure tax money reaches Karnataka,” he said.

The Dy CM refrained from directly commenting on the Maddur violence, noting that he was away at the time. “The Chief Minister, Home Minister, and District In-charge Minister have already spoken. I don’t have full details, so I will not comment further,” he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra, accompanied by senior leaders R. Ashoka, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and C.N. Ashwathnarayan, visited Maddur and blamed the Congress government for the unrest. “Anti-national elements have been given a free hand. There was a complete failure of police and intelligence,” Vijayendra alleged.

The clash erupted when the Ganapati procession passed a mosque, leading to stone-pelting. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah later clarified that the crowd was asked not to linger in the sensitive area. Police have arrested 22 people in connection with the incident, while additional protests were quelled with a lathi charge.