‘Governor Approves Recovery Commissioner Appointment Act’

Gadag

The Governor gave his approval to the Appointment of Recovery Commissioners Act on September 9, which enables the seizure and confiscation of assets obtained through illegal mining and other criminal activities, Law Minister HK Patil informed the media on Wednesday.

This legislation will strengthen enforcement against illegal mining and ensure a faster return of stolen assets to the people of Karnataka, he stated.

Patil added that various measures have already been initiated to tackle the illegal mining issue. A sub-committee was proposed during the cabinet meeting at Nandi Hills on July 2 and was appointed on July 5. After completing its investigation and report within a month, the committee recommended the appointment of a recovery commissioner.

The cabinet approved the bill, which was then presented in the assembly on August 18. Following its passage, the Recovery Commissioners Act was signed by the Governor and came into force across the state on September 9.

The minister emphasized that strict action against illegal mining would be enforced immediately. “We will expedite the appointment of the recovery commissioner and ensure that the stolen assets are returned to Kannadigas,” he affirmed.