US Treasury Chief pushes for higher oil tariffs

Washington

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has called for stronger economic action against Russia and countries buying its oil—like India—to pressure Moscow into peace talks over the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Bessent said that only a total economic collapse would push Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war, which has dragged on for nearly four years. “We’re in a race between Ukraine’s military and Russia’s economy,” he said. “More sanctions and secondary tariffs on countries buying Russian oil can bring Putin to the table.”

While Bessent did not name India directly, it remains a major buyer of Russian oil and a key focus of US tariff policies. This comes even as ties between President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have warmed recently, with both leaders praising each other in public.

Despite the improved diplomacy, the US has imposed heavy tariffs—up to 50%—on Indian imports, including a 25% “penal” duty on goods tied to Russian oil deals. India has defended its actions, saying it is acting in its national interest.

The US wants European allies to join in these tougher measures. Bessent confirmed that Trump and Vice President JD Vance discussed this with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last Friday. She later spoke to Bessent as well.

Bessent also responded to legal challenges over the tariffs, saying a US court ruling against them is being appealed. “I’m confident we will win at the Supreme Court,” he said.