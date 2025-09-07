Monday, September 8, 2025
BJP Turning Dasara Into Political Battleground: DCM Shivakumar

DCM Shivakumar dismissed ex-MP Prathap Simha’s plea to block writer Banu Mushtaq from inaugurating Mysuru Dasara. He accused BJP of politicising the festival

Bengaluru
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday dismissed a petition filed in the High Court by former MP Prathap Simha seeking to block writer Banu Mushtaq from inaugurating the Mysuru Dasara festival, calling it “an attempt to prove his existence in politics.”

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, Shivakumar said “Simha, sidelined within his own party, was trying to remain politically relevant through such actions. The court will examine the matter and decide. We have no concerns,” he added.

Criticising the BJP for politicising the state’s premier cultural event, Shivakumar remarked, “If they are genuinely concerned about Karnataka, they should lobby Delhi for irrigation and Bengaluru development funds, or secure approvals for Mekedatu, Mahadayi, and Upper Krishna projects.”

Turning to the Dharmasthala controversy, Shivakumar accused the BJP of exploiting the temple’s reputation to mask its own internal rifts. “We exposed the truth in the Dharmasthala case. The ‘mask man’ is a BJP worker. If anyone has insulted Dharmasthala, it is BJP leaders,” he said.

Addressing criticism over the government’s decision to use ballot papers in upcoming local body elections, he noted that BJP itself had introduced provisions permitting either Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) or paper ballots. “I will soon present that law publicly. What is wrong in following what they enacted?” he asked.

The High Court is yet to hear the petition challenging Mushtaq’s role in inaugurating the Nada Habba, which the Congress government has defended as an honour for a distinguished Kannada writer.

