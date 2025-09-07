School Development Projects Initiated Under MGNREGA

Yadgir

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) has played a significant role in enhancing school infrastructure, improving aesthetics and cleanliness, and motivating student athletes, said Assistant Director Shashidhar Hiremath.

He was speaking after inaugurating various development works, including cricket, volleyball, and kabaddi grounds, as well as new toilets, at government schools in Anawara, Aikuru-Basavanthpuru, and Gulasaram villages under T Vadagera Gram Panchayat. Hiremath noted that following directives from Zilla Panchayat CEO Lavish Oradia and Taluk Executive Officer Mallikarjur Sangwara, multiple initiatives are underway to upgrade school compounds, toilets, stadiums, and kitchens across government schools in the taluk under MGNREGA. Responding to requests from teachers and villagers, a Kho-kho playground is being constructed in Anawara village.

Additionally, a markout has been completed for constructing a Rs 24 lakh toilet facility at a school in Basavanthpur village under the Gulasaram and Aikuru Gram Panchayat limits. PDO Siddaveerappa stated that all works under the scheme, including the school kitchen and playground projects, are expected to be completed within three months.

The launch was attended by PDO Kiran Babu, Technical Assistant Ravindra Desai, TIEC Durgesh, TAE Bhaskara Rao, Gram Panchayat President Mohita, members, and several community representatives. These initiatives aim to strengthen school facilities and provide students with better opportunities for academic and athletic growth.