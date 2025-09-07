Monday, September 8, 2025
Narayana Guru’s Philosophy Carries Timeless Relevance: Swamiji

Chitradurga

The teachings of Brahmashri Narayana Guru hold enduring significance, observed Swami Vikhyathananda, head of the Solur Arya Ediga Mahasamsthan.

The Brahmashri Narayana Guru Jayanti celebration took place at the Deputy Commissioner’s office hall on Sunday, jointly organized by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Kannada and Culture Department, and the Municipal Council. Swami Vikhyathananda offered floral tributes to the portrait of Narayana Guru and later addressed a forum program held at the Arya Ediga Student Hostel.

He emphasized that the principles and philosophy of Narayana Guru remain relevant across all eras. He urged individuals to incorporate these teachings into daily life and to dedicate a portion of their wealth and time toward the welfare of society.

Lawyer and senior journalist Malatesh Urs, Karnataka State Education Council District President, delivered a lecture highlighting Narayana Guru’s relentless fight against caste discrimination, untouchability, and exploitation within Hinduism. He noted that Guru’s vision of “one caste, one religion, one God” aimed to build a society grounded in equality.

District Arya Ediga Sangha President H. Jeevan emphasized the association’s commitment to the education of community students. Over the past five years, the district has recognized and honored talented students through talent award programs. Additionally, workshops and educational guidance sessions are conducted to support students’ academic growth.

