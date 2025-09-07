Those Who Wear Basavalinga Asked to Record as Lingayat

Vijayanagara

With the national census approaching, all Veerashaiva Lingayats have been advised to list themselves as Lingayat under the “Other” column while noting their sub-castes in the caste column. This guidance was provided by Basavalinga Pattaddeva of Bhalki Hiremath Sansthan, President of the Lingayat Mathadhipatis Federation, during an interaction programme with students as part of the Basava Culture Campaign at Vijayanagara College on Sunday.

He highlighted that the census form includes only six religions under the main religion column and does not have a separate category for Lingayats. Therefore, Lingayats should not be listed under Hinduism but should only be recorded under “Other” as Lingayat.

During the session, dozens of students asked questions about Basava culture and Basavanna’s teachings. When a student, Mukta, asked about the difference between Veerashaiva and Lingayat, Siddarama Swamiji of Jagadguru Tontadarya Mutt, Gadag-Dambala, explained that Veerashaiva is a branch of the Shaiva tradition, which has existed since ancient times. However, after Basavanna assumed the form of a lingam and promoted its worship in the 12th century, the Lingayat religion was established, attracting many followers.

He simplified the distinction: those who worship the Sthavara Linga are Veerashaivas, while those who wear and worship the Ishtalinga are Lingayats.