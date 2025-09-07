Nutrition Crucial for Health, Says Scientist Shivashankar

Hassan

A National Nutrition Week awareness program was held at Yagachi High School, organized by the Kandali Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

Dr. M. Shivashankar, a scientist at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, spoke about the history and significance of National Nutrition Week. He emphasized that nutrients are vital for everyone’s health and well-being. He explained that consuming a balanced diet that includes grains, pulses, greens, vegetables, tubers, fruits, and milk ensures the body receives essential nutrients.

Highlighting a major concern, he noted that malnutrition remains high among children and women. However, this can be mitigated by incorporating more fruits and vegetables into daily meals. He added that National Nutrition Week programs are organized annually in schools, Anganwadi centers, and women’s organizations during the first week of September to raise awareness about nutrition, food, and health.

Horticultural scientist Dr. N. Pallavi spoke about the increasing importance of fruits and vegetables in the daily diet. Rich in vitamins and minerals, these foods play a crucial role in nourishing the body. She suggested that cultivating a nutritious home garden in one’s backyard and consuming vegetables grown without pesticides or chemical fertilizers can enhance nutrient intake and improve overall health.

The event saw participation from the headmaster of Yagachi School, Jayakrishna, faculty members, and school children, who engaged in the program to learn about the significance of maintaining a balanced and healthy diet.