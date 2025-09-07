Monday, September 8, 2025
HomeStateNutrition Crucial for Health, Says Scientist Shivashankar
State

Nutrition Crucial for Health, Says Scientist Shivashankar

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
97

Hassan

A National Nutrition Week awareness program was held at Yagachi High School, organized by the Kandali Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

Dr. M. Shivashankar, a scientist at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, spoke about the history and significance of National Nutrition Week. He emphasized that nutrients are vital for everyone’s health and well-being. He explained that consuming a balanced diet that includes grains, pulses, greens, vegetables, tubers, fruits, and milk ensures the body receives essential nutrients.

Highlighting a major concern, he noted that malnutrition remains high among children and women. However, this can be mitigated by incorporating more fruits and vegetables into daily meals. He added that National Nutrition Week programs are organized annually in schools, Anganwadi centers, and women’s organizations during the first week of September to raise awareness about nutrition, food, and health.

Horticultural scientist Dr. N. Pallavi spoke about the increasing importance of fruits and vegetables in the daily diet. Rich in vitamins and minerals, these foods play a crucial role in nourishing the body. She suggested that cultivating a nutritious home garden in one’s backyard and consuming vegetables grown without pesticides or chemical fertilizers can enhance nutrient intake and improve overall health.

The event saw participation from the headmaster of Yagachi School, Jayakrishna, faculty members, and school children, who engaged in the program to learn about the significance of maintaining a balanced and healthy diet.

Previous article
3.38 Lakh Houses to Undergo Survey from Sept 22
Next article
Those Who Wear Basavalinga Asked to Record as Lingayat
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.