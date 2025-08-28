Maha Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 17; President Murmu Condoles Loss

Mumbai

The death toll in the Virar building collapse in Maharashtra climbed to 17 on Thursday as rescue operations continued into the second day. The rear portion of the Ramabai Apartment building caved in around 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday, trapping multiple residents under debris.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the tragedy, stating, “The collapse of a building in Virar, Maharashtra, resulting in the death of several people, is extremely tragic. I express my condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Two teams from the 5th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been conducting continuous search and rescue operations. Nine people have been rescued alive so far, but fears persist that more may remain trapped.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced relief measures, including financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the families of the deceased. The Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation has filed a complaint against the builder, who has been arrested.

Authorities evacuated nearby chawls as a precaution, relocating residents to safety. Displaced families are currently being housed at Chandansar Samaj Mandir, where provisions for food, water, medical care, and essential services have been arranged.

Officials continue to urge vigilance and support for affected families as the community grapples with the aftermath of one of Virar’s deadliest residential disasters.