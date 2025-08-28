Russian Missile Strikes Kill 14 in Kyiv; International Leaders Condemn Attack

Kyiv was rocked by a massive overnight Russian missile and drone assault, killing at least 14 people, including three children, and injuring 48. The attack caused widespread destruction across multiple districts, including the city center, and drew strong condemnation from global leaders.

Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian Defence Ministry said it deployed hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ missiles, drones, and high-precision air-launched munitions targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure, airfields, and a reconnaissance ship. Ukraine’s Air Force reported intercepting many of the attacks, though 598 strike drones and 31 missiles reportedly reached their targets. Buildings including a central shopping mall, the EU delegation offices, and the British Council building suffered damage.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the strikes, stating, “Russia chooses ballistics instead of the negotiating table,” and called on the international community to act. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, French President Emmanuel Macron, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer criticized the attacks as “senseless” and urged renewed peace talks.

Rescue operations continue, with concerns that more victims may remain trapped under rubble. The strikes coincided with stalled US-led peace efforts, emphasizing the urgent need for global pressure on Russia and continued support for Ukraine to safeguard civilians.