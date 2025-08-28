Friday, August 29, 2025
HomeStateSix Killed as KSRTC Bus Rams Autorickshaw at Talapady
State

Six Killed as KSRTC Bus Rams Autorickshaw at Talapady

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
99

 Mangaluru

In a horrific accident on Thursday at Talapady near the Karnataka–Kerala border, six people, including five members of a family, were killed and seven others injured after a KSRTC bus from Kasaragod to Mangaluru lost control and rammed into a bus shelter and an autorickshaw.

The deceased were identified as Nafeesa (52), Khadeeja (60), Ayesha Fida (19), Hasna (11), Hyder Ali (47), and Avvamma (72), all residents of KC Road. Police confirmed that five adults and a child were killed, four of them from the same family.

Preliminary reports suggested a brake failure in the bus (KA-19-F-3407) plying on route 129/130. However, KSRTC Managing Director Akram Pasha ruled out mechanical faults, stating that the vehicle had a valid fitness certificate. He attributed the crash to driver negligence.

The driver, Nijalingappa Chalavadi, who has 14 years of service, reportedly parked the bus on a slope and stepped out. The vehicle rolled backwards, crashing into the autorickshaw. Two passengers died on the spot, while two others succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Seven others injured in the incident are undergoing treatment at a local hospital. KSRTC has assured that all medical expenses will be covered by the corporation. Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations. Senior officials from KSRTC and the Transport Department visited the accident site to monitor relief and rescue operations.

Previous article
Russian Missile Strikes Kill 14 in Kyiv; International Leaders Condemn Attack
Next article
India’s Russian Oil Imports to Rise in September Despite U.S. Pressure
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.