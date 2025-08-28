Six Killed as KSRTC Bus Rams Autorickshaw at Talapady

Mangaluru

In a horrific accident on Thursday at Talapady near the Karnataka–Kerala border, six people, including five members of a family, were killed and seven others injured after a KSRTC bus from Kasaragod to Mangaluru lost control and rammed into a bus shelter and an autorickshaw.

The deceased were identified as Nafeesa (52), Khadeeja (60), Ayesha Fida (19), Hasna (11), Hyder Ali (47), and Avvamma (72), all residents of KC Road. Police confirmed that five adults and a child were killed, four of them from the same family.

Preliminary reports suggested a brake failure in the bus (KA-19-F-3407) plying on route 129/130. However, KSRTC Managing Director Akram Pasha ruled out mechanical faults, stating that the vehicle had a valid fitness certificate. He attributed the crash to driver negligence.

The driver, Nijalingappa Chalavadi, who has 14 years of service, reportedly parked the bus on a slope and stepped out. The vehicle rolled backwards, crashing into the autorickshaw. Two passengers died on the spot, while two others succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Seven others injured in the incident are undergoing treatment at a local hospital. KSRTC has assured that all medical expenses will be covered by the corporation. Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations. Senior officials from KSRTC and the Transport Department visited the accident site to monitor relief and rescue operations.