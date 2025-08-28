Friday, August 29, 2025
High alert as three JeM terrorists enter Bihar via Nepal border, police issue posters

PATNA

The Bihar Police on Thursday sounded a statewide high alert after intelligence inputs suggested that three Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operatives crossed into the state from Nepal.

According to officials, the suspects—identified as Hasnain Ali from Rawalpindi, Adil Hussain from Umerkot, and Mohammad Usman from Bahawalpur—arrived in Kathmandu in mid-August before slipping into Bihar last week. Police have circulated their passport details across border districts including Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Supaul, Araria, East and West Champaran, and Kishanganj.

Security agencies and district intelligence units have been instructed to step up patrolling, verify identities, and monitor suspicious movements. Though the exact infiltration point has not been disclosed, the alert covers the entire Indo-Nepal border, which remains porous due to visa-free movement under the bilateral treaty.

Officials confirmed that security has been intensified in the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region, where surveillance and checks have been increased. The alert follows earlier security tightening in May after Operation Sindoor. With Bihar Assembly elections due later this year, agencies fear that infiltration attempts could threaten political leaders and large election gatherings.

The developments come against the backdrop of previous counter-terror crackdowns in the state. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), working with Bihar Police, had earlier busted several Popular Front of India (PFI) modules in Phulwari Sharif and other districts.

Now, the suspected entry of JeM operatives has raised fears of a larger terror network taking root in Bihar. The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Special Task Force (STF), and district police units have been placed on high alert.

