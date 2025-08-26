Supreme Court forms SIT to probe allegations against Vantara

New Delhi

The Supreme Court has directed an investigation into Vantara, the Reliance Foundation’s wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre led by Anant Ambani. While noting that there was no evidence so far of illegal animal acquisitions or cruelty, the court ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to independently review allegations by non-profits regarding regulatory lapses and mistreatment of animals.



Located in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Vantara houses more than 150,000 animals across 2,000 species and includes what is described as the world’s largest elephant care facility, spread over 998 acres. The centre has been praised for rescuing and rehabilitating animals, but it has also drawn controversy. Recently, local communities in Maharashtra protested the transfer of a 36-year-old elephant, citing its spiritual and cultural importance.

The inquiry panel, led by a retired Supreme Court judge, has been tasked with examining animal acquisitions, particularly elephants, and ensuring compliance with India’s Wildlife Protection Act. It will also review allegations that Vantara is being developed as a vanity project or private collection. The panel must submit its findings by September 12.

Vantara has denied any wrongdoing, stating it is committed to transparency and will cooperate fully with the investigation. The Reliance Foundation emphasizes its mission of animal welfare and ecological sustainability, an effort Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted earlier this year during a visit.