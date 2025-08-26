Prime Accused Arrested

Prime Accused in Bengaluru Realtor Murder Case Arrested by Karnataka CID

V G Shivaprakash, alias Biklu Shiva, Jagadish Padmanabha, alias Jaga,

Daniel George

Bengaluru

In a major breakthrough, the Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday arrested 42-year-old Jagadish Padmanabha, alias Jaga, the prime accused in the murder of realtor V G Shivaprakash, alias Biklu Shiva. The realtor was hacked to death outside his residence near Ulsoor Lake on July 15.

Jagga, a former gangster and alleged associate of BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, fled India three days after the crime. He is believed to have traveled through Dubai, Thailand, and Indonesia while evading arrest. Acting on an Interpol Blue Corner Notice, authorities tracked him down with help from UAE’s Interpol National Central Bureau in Abu Dhabi. He was apprehended by the immigration officials as he arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, allegedly from Sri Lanka. He was handed over to the CID officers and brought to Bengaluru.



Investigators allege that the murder stemmed from a bitter dispute over 1.5 acres of land worth ₹40 crore, with both Jaga and Shivaprakash claiming ownership through different transactions. The victim, who himself faced property fraud cases, had lodged police complaints earlier this year alleging threats from Jaga.

So far, 16 people have been arrested, including Jaga’s close aides and five men allegedly hired from Kolar to execute the killing. The CID has invoked the stringent Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA), which provides for extended custody, admissible confessions, and strict bail conditions.

The case has gained prominence due to its political overtones. MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, named in the FIR following complaints by the victim’s family, has been questioned twice but secured interim protection from arrest by the Karnataka High Court.

CID officials are also probing financial transactions that sustained Jaga abroad, and the possible role of police officers accused of mishandling case documents.

Jaga’s arrest is expected to accelerate the investigation and widen the probe into alleged political-criminal links.