Wednesday, August 27, 2025
‘What is wrong with choosing Banu Mushtaq for Dasara inauguration’: H D Revanna

Hassan

JD(S) MLA H D Revanna on Tuesday defended the Karnataka government’s decision to choose noted writer and activist Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate this year’s Dasara festivities, calling the opposition to her selection unnecessary and divisive.

Addressing reporters in Hassan, Revanna questioned the criticism over the choice of Mushtaq. “She has been involved in several struggles for decades. What is wrong in choosing her and giving her an opportunity to inaugurate the Dasara festival?” he asked.

Revanna said the protests appeared to stem from the fact that Mushtaq belongs to the Muslim community, which he said was an unhealthy attitude. “It is not right to divide two religions, Hindu and Muslim. We should understand that we are all Indians,” he asserted.

He further cautioned against communalising cultural events like Dasara. “It is not right to point fingers at this selection. We must respect people who have worked for society,” he said.

Mushtaq, a writer and social activist, has been known for her advocacy on women’s rights and communal harmony. While some groups have welcomed her selection, others have questioned the decision, saying she does not represent the cultural tradition of the festival.

Earlier, Mysuru royal scion Yaduveer Wadiyar had also said there was no problem if Mushtaq respects Goddess Chamundi, indicating a softening of his stand.

Revanna’s remarks add to the chorus of voices urging tolerance and inclusivity in celebrating one of Karnataka’s most significant festivals.

