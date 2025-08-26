‘Don’t want to hurt anyone’: DK Shivakumar on reciting RSS prayer in Karnataka Assembly

Shivakumar said he never meant offence, stressing service over hurt, and offered apology if necessary.

Bengaluru

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday apologised for reciting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) prayer in the Assembly, while clarifying that it was not a mistake and reaffirming his loyalty to the Congress.

Shivakumar, who also heads the state Congress unit, told reporters that he had no intention of causing offence. “I don’t want to hurt anyone. My life is to serve, not to hurt feelings. If any Congress worker or ally feels I made a mistake—which I haven’t—I’m ready to apologise and seek guidance,” he said.

On August 21, during a debate on the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede, Shivakumar recited a few lines from the RSS prayer Namaste Sada Vatsale. He said the recital was meant to counter the BJP. “I wanted to pull their leg by showing I know their ideology. But my words were cut, pasted and circulated widely,” he explained.

The apology followed criticism from senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad, who questioned the move and suggested Shivakumar should say sorry if he had recited the prayer in his role as state Congress president.

Shivakumar, however, rejected doubts about his political loyalty. “By birth I’m a Congressman, and I’ll die a Congressman. Anyone questioning my loyalty is a fool,” he said.

Highlighting his decades-long association with the party and sacrifices during political battles, Shivakumar recalled his role in safeguarding Congress MLAs and enduring cases filed against him. “I’ve stood by the party through everything. That’s my commitment,” he said.

Shivakumar also faced sharp criticism from the BJP and JD(S) after he apologised for reciting lines from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) prayer in the Karnataka Assembly. BJP general secretary V Sunil Kumar called the apology “regrettable,” asserting Shivakumar prioritised loyalty to the Gandhi family over patriotism.

Kumar argued Shivakumar should have instead spoken out against pro-Pakistan slogans or derogatory remarks about Hindus in the Assembly. He added that Shivakumar recited only two lines, yet the Congress panicked, suggesting the response was politically motivated to safeguard his position.