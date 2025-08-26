RSS Launched Personal Attacks on Mahatma Gandhi: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said the RSS consistently targeted Mahatma Gandhi with personal attacks, a tactic he claims continues in modern politics.

Araria

During the ongoing ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi claimed that the RSS has historically relied on personal attacks against political opponents, a tactic they also employed against Mahatma Gandhi. Speaking during a roadside interaction in Araria with coalition leaders, including RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(ML)’s Dipankar Bhattacharya, VIP’s Mukesh Sahani, Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar, senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan, and Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi, Rahul highlighted how Gandhi faced continuous abuse and defamation from the RSS.

Rahul posted the interaction on X, describing it as a “lively political discussion over hot tea and pakoras with coalition partners.” Tushar Gandhi noted that historical debates were intense yet respectful, whereas today’s political discourse has increasingly legitimized personal abuse. Tejashwi Yadav added that this trend began in 2014, referring to the Modi-led BJP’s election victory, and pointed out that even former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur had faced similar attacks, though he was later awarded the Bharat Ratna.

Addressing allegations of electoral manipulation, Tejashwi accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP, claiming voters now understand that “theft is happening” as results contradict expectations. Mukesh Sahani remarked that voters believed they were supporting I.N.D.I.A. coalition parties, but the outcomes suggested otherwise. Rahul emphasized that exposing these facts is helping citizens recognize irregularities and understand the systematic defamation tactics employed by the RSS, drawing parallels between historical and contemporary political strategies.

This discussion underscored concerns over personal attacks in politics and highlighted the coalition’s efforts to raise awareness about electoral integrity and voter rights.