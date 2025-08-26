IMD warns Odisha of heavy rainfall, floods

Bhubaneswar

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday warned of heavy rainfall in Odisha following the formation of a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal near the state coast. Several rivers, including the Subarnarekha and Baitarani, have overflowed, flooding hundreds of villages in Balasore, Jajpur, and Bhadrak districts. Residents of Bhandaripokhari, Dhamnagar, and Dasarathpur blocks are facing severe hardships, with the Kani river embankment breach worsening the situation in Jajpur.

State authorities have shifted over 5,000 people to relief centres, providing food and medical aid. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari will personally inspect the breach in the Baitarani River. The IMD forecast that the low-pressure system may intensify and move west-northwest in the next two days, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state for four to five days. A red alert has been issued for Koraput and Malkangiri districts, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. Authorities expect gradual improvement in flood conditions in the coming days.