Tuesday, August 26, 2025
HomeIndiaIMD warns Odisha of heavy rainfall, floods
India

IMD warns Odisha of heavy rainfall, floods

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
140

Bhubaneswar

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday warned of heavy rainfall in Odisha following the formation of a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal near the state coast. Several rivers, including the Subarnarekha and Baitarani, have overflowed, flooding hundreds of villages in Balasore, Jajpur, and Bhadrak districts. Residents of Bhandaripokhari, Dhamnagar, and Dasarathpur blocks are facing severe hardships, with the Kani river embankment breach worsening the situation in Jajpur.

State authorities have shifted over 5,000 people to relief centres, providing food and medical aid. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari will personally inspect the breach in the Baitarani River. The IMD forecast that the low-pressure system may intensify and move west-northwest in the next two days, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state for four to five days. A red alert has been issued for Koraput and Malkangiri districts, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. Authorities expect gradual improvement in flood conditions in the coming days.

Previous article
Ambajogai to get 1,150-bed hospital: Pawar
Next article
Maha Cabinet approves labour code rules
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.