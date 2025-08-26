Ambajogai to get 1,150-bed hospital: Pawar

Ministers push medical upgrades, farmer compensation, and rural healthcare improvements

To improve medical education and healthcare in rural Marathwada, Maharashtra, a 1,150-bed, state-of-the-art government hospital will be established at Ambajogai in Beed district. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday directed that the Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Medical College, the country’s first rural medical college, be developed into a model government institution with high-quality standards.

During the review meeting, Pawar emphasised that funds would not be a constraint and instructed the preparation of a new master plan covering ongoing and completed projects. The new hospital will feature modern facilities, super-speciality services, and world-class infrastructure. Given the large patient inflow, he asked for a proposal to expand super-speciality services, utilise existing buildings efficiently, and speed up all construction works.

Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif urged quick implementation of a well-prepared plan to raise the college’s standards, noting that the upgraded facility will greatly benefit the population of Marathwada. The government medical college will also create opportunities for local students and provide expert healthcare services to rural patients.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule directed the Dhule District Collector to re-survey and arbitrate land cases for the Nardana-Borvihir railway line under the Manmad-Indore project. He emphasised fair compensation for farmers contributing land, especially smallholders, ensuring irrigated land and orchards receive appropriate rates. The administration must safeguard farmers’ rights while facilitating government development projects.

This comprehensive approach aims to strengthen healthcare access, improve medical education, and ensure fair treatment for farmers contributing to infrastructure projects in Maharashtra.