Bhubaneswar club creates India’s first Modi chocolate sculpture

Chocolate tribute

Bhubaneswar

In a unique blend of art and confectionery, Club Chocolate – The School of Baking and Fine Pastry Art – has created India’s first chocolate sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The sculpture is not only a visual representation of the Prime Minister but also symbolizes key initiatives like the Ujjwala Yojana, Operation Sindoor, Digital India, and other transformative programs.

The life-size bust was crafted by 15 diploma students under the guidance of Chef Rakesh Kumar Sahu and mentor Ranjan Parida. Over seven days, the students carefully transformed 70 kilograms of chocolate – 55 kg dark and 15 kg white – into this intricate tribute, combining creativity with symbolism.

Chef Rakesh Sahu, co-founder of Club Chocolate, said, This is not just chocolate art; it is our heartfelt tribute to the Prime Minister, who inspires millions. We hope to present this sculpture as a birthday gift before September 17. It represents our dedication, creativity, and respect.

For the students, the project went beyond a classroom exercise. It became a lesson in patience, teamwork, and innovation. Ranjan Kumar Parida, one of the students, said, Working on this sculpture taught us collaboration and perseverance. It’s a proud achievement that carries meaning beyond art.

Another student, Sunayana Mahapatra, added, Through chocolate, we wanted to show how art can convey emotions and respect. This sculpture is not just about skill; it is a message of gratitude to the Prime Minister.

The chocolate bust stands as a creative celebration of leadership and initiatives, blending craftsmanship with heartfelt admiration. For the students and instructors, it is a sweet tribute that symbolizes inspiration, dedication, and national pride.