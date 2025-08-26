Maha Cabinet approves labour code rules

Mumbai

The Maharashtra Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday approved the formulation of Maharashtra Labour Code rules, amending existing state labour laws to align with central government labour reforms. Earlier in April, the cabinet had cleared the Maharashtra Code on Wages Rules, 2025, and the Maharashtra Industrial Relations Code Rules, 2025, following the framework of the central labour codes. These reforms are based on the Second National Commission on Labour’s recommendations from 1999, which suggested consolidating 29 labour laws into four comprehensive codes to simplify labour legislation across India.

Besides labour reforms, the cabinet approved procedures for issuing identity cards, certificates, and benefits under various schemes to Scheduled Castes and Nomadic Tribes beneficiaries. It also cleared the expansion and conversion of three Kolhapur system dams on the Sindafana river in Beed district.

The cabinet sanctioned financial support for sugar cooperatives, including an Rs 850 crore margin money loan for Rajgad Cooperative Sugar Factory in Pune district and a term loan with government guarantee for Sangharsh Yoddha Babanrao Dhakne Kedareshwar Cooperative Sugar Factory. Additionally, the sale of land belonging to Yashwant Cooperative Sugar Factory in Pune was approved.

Infrastructure projects received approval as well, including the Nagpur-Gondia access expressway, covering project design and land acquisition. A new court for senior civil judges will be established in Ashti, Beed, with necessary staffing and funding. Amendments to the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, 1950, were also cleared.

Lastly, the cabinet extended the special scheme for residential use of vacant leased land in Nagpur and Amravati divisions for one more year. These steps collectively aim to strengthen governance, infrastructure, social welfare, and economic development in Maharashtra.