Byrathi Suresh goes incognito for BMTC reality check

Intro

Transport Minister travelled incognito across Bengaluru to assess BMTC services, passenger grievances firsthand independently.

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh conducted a surprise reality check of Bengaluru’s public transport system, travelling incognito in BMTC buses for two hours to assess services, passenger experience and staff conduct.

Wearing a face mask to avoid being recognised, the Minister travelled in more than 10 BMTC buses between 7.10 pm and 9.10 pm across several parts of the city. During the inspection, he covered routes from Jayamahal to TV Tower, TV Tower to RT Nagar, RT Nagar to CBI Road, CBI Junction to the next stop, CBI Stop to Masjid Stop, Masjid Stop to Ballari Main Road, and later travelled by autorickshaw to Hebbal before continuing by bus through Bhoopasandra, Hebbal Ring Road, Manyata Tech Park, Nagawara, Hennur, Hennur Bande, Byrathi Bande and Gedalahalli.

Since he wore a mask throughout the journey, neither passengers nor BMTC staff recognised him as the Transport Minister. He purchased tickets by paying the prescribed fare on every bus and interacted with fellow commuters to understand their concerns.

Several passengers told the Minister that finding seats during peak hours had become difficult because of the increased number of women commuters availing the State government’s free Shakti bus travel scheme.

During one leg of the journey, the Minister boarded a bus travelling from Hebbal to Nagashettihalli and asked for two tickets, handing over a ₹100 note. The conductor asked him for exact change and, when the Minister said he did not have any, showed his cash bag and asked him to get off the bus if he could not provide change. Without revealing his identity or arguing, the Minister quietly alighted.

The inspection also exposed operational lapses. A BMTC bus bearing registration KA-57 F-3372, travelling from Jayamahal, failed to stop at the Fun World bus stop despite a passenger signalling it to halt. Witnessing the incident from the bus behind, the Minister directed officials to suspend driver Mustaq and conductor Dayanand for negligence.

Suresh also checked autorickshaw services during the inspection. After travelling about a kilometre in an auto from Nagashettihalli, he found that the driver demanded ₹36 despite the meter displaying ₹30. When questioned, the driver claimed the meter required correction. The Minister eventually paid ₹40 before getting down.

The surprise inspection forms part of the Transport Department’s efforts to improve commuter services, enforce accountability among transport staff and address public grievances through firsthand assessment rather than official reports.