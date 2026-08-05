Family conflict tops Bengaluru students’ mental health concerns

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Family conflict, rather than academic pressure, has emerged as the leading reason behind psychological distress among students in Bengaluru, according to a report released by Cadabams Hospitals. The study analysed 58,000 touchpoints and 3,569 counselling sessions involving students aged 10 to 21 across 20 institutions in Karnataka, with 92% of participants from Bengaluru. Anxiety accounted for 29% of counselling concerns, while family conflict (14%) ranked ahead of academic stress (10%). Students aged 16-18 in PU colleges reported the highest self-harm concerns. Engineering students mainly sought help for relationship issues and ADHD-related concerns, while medical students struggled with academics. Law students recorded the highest high-risk mental health cases, highlighting the need for stronger emotional support systems.