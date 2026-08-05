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Family conflict tops Bengaluru students’ mental health concerns

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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BENGALURU

Family conflict, rather than academic pressure, has emerged as the leading reason behind psychological distress among students in Bengaluru, according to a report released by Cadabams Hospitals. The study analysed 58,000 touchpoints and 3,569 counselling sessions involving students aged 10 to 21 across 20 institutions in Karnataka, with 92% of participants from Bengaluru. Anxiety accounted for 29% of counselling concerns, while family conflict (14%) ranked ahead of academic stress (10%). Students aged 16-18 in PU colleges reported the highest self-harm concerns. Engineering students mainly sought help for relationship issues and ADHD-related concerns, while medical students struggled with academics. Law students recorded the highest high-risk mental health cases, highlighting the need for stronger emotional support systems.

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City Hilights
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