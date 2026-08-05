Commonwealth para champions

New Delhi

Union minister Kumarswamy also feliciated the team and coach satyanarayana. Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated India’s medal-winning para athletes from the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026, praising their inspiring performances and contribution to the nation’s sporting achievements.

The felicitation ceremony celebrated the determination, dedication and success of India’s para champions who secured medals at the prestigious multi-sport event.

The Indian contingent was represented by Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India, Narendra Singh, President of the Indian Para Athletics Federation, and Satyanarayan, Chief Para Athletics Coach.

Dr Mandaviya congratulated the athletes for their remarkable achievements and highlighted their role in motivating young sportspersons across the country. He appreciated the efforts of athletes, coaches and sports administrators in strengthening India’s presence in para sports.

The event marked a proud moment for Indian para athletics, recognising the hard work and perseverance of athletes who continue to raise the country’s profile on international platforms.

The government has been focusing on promoting inclusive sports, improving training facilities and providing greater support to para athletes to help them compete at the highest level.