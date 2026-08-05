Jagan Slams TDP Over Tobacco Farmers

AMARAVATI

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has strongly criticized the current state government. He accused the ruling party of ignoring tobacco farmers who are facing severe financial trouble. Speaking to the media in the East Godavari district, he said that farming costs have surged while purchase prices continue to drop.

Reddy claimed that local traders have formed a group to control market prices and keep them low. Because of this, growers are forced to sell their crops at very low rates. He noted that during his party’s term, farmers received an average of Rs 289 per kg. Now, that price has crashed to Rs 220, and some individuals are even forced to sell for Rs 170 per kg.

He pointed out that the previous administration used Markfed to buy crops, which created fair competition and kept profits high. Farmers also received zero-interest loans up to Rs 1 lakh. According to him, the present government stopped these helpful measures, leaving local workers struggling to pay their bills. One farmer even lost his life due to mounting debts.

Reddy demanded that authorities step in immediately to buy crops through state agencies and ensure fair minimum support prices. He warned that buyers will soon move to neighboring states for auctions, making the situation much worse. He also claimed that people across all sectors are unhappy with the current administration’s policies and lack of welfare support.

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“The government is hand in glove with the syndicate… only 20 per cent of the crop is procured.”