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Telangana police launch smart AI emergency system

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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HYDERABAD

Telangana Police have launched an advanced artificial intelligence emergency platform called Dial 112 to help citizens faster. The system combines police, fire, ambulance, and women safety services into one single number. Officials stated that smart technology helps filter fake calls and routes genuine emergencies instantly. This upgrade cuts processing time by nearly thirty percent, ensuring quicker help in both cities and villages. Patrol vehicles and upcoming rescue drones are digitally connected to the command center for better safety support.

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