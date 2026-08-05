Cabinet, Home Secretaries get one-year extension

NEW DELHI

The Union government has decided to extend the service terms of Cabinet Secretary Dr. T. V. Somanathan and Home Secretary Govind Mohan. Official notices released on Wednesday confirm that both top officials will continue in their crucial roles for an additional one year.

Somanathan, an experienced officer from the 1987 batch, was originally scheduled to retire on August 30. He has been leading as Cabinet Secretary since late 2024 and previously managed important financial portfolios. His long career also includes significant experience working with international financial groups in Washington, DC.

Similarly, Home Secretary Govind Mohan received a one-year extension. He is a 1989-batch officer who took charge of his current office in August 2024. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved both extensions to ensure steady leadership across major administrative departments.

In a related bureaucratic update, the government approved the repatriation of Manoj Kumar Dwivedi back to his parent cadre. Dwivedi, an additional secretary in the Ministry of Personnel, will serve an extended cooling-off period.

Rules regarding cooling-off periods and retirements exist to maintain high standards of public service. These regulations prevent immediate commercial work or political ties right after leaving government office. By keeping experienced leaders at the helm, the administration aims to maintain steady governance and smooth policy execution in the coming months.