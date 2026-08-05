ODI World Cup qualifier will be held from Feb 22

Dubai

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 Qualifier will be held from February 22 to March 23, offering competing teams a crucial opportunity to secure a place in cricket’s premier 50-over tournament.

The qualifying competition will feature 10 teams and is expected to play a decisive role in determining the final participants for the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The Qualifier will include the two lowest-ranked Full Member teams in the ODI rankings, excluding the host nations, along with the leading teams from the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 and sides advancing through the Qualifier Play-off.

The tournament will provide Associate nations with an opportunity to challenge established cricketing countries and compete for a place at the World Cup. The competition is expected to feature intense matches as teams battle for qualification over the month-long event.

The qualification pathway forms part of the ICC’s broader structure aimed at ensuring that teams earn their places through consistent performances in international competitions.

The 2027 World Cup will feature an expanded 14-team format and will mark the return of the tournament to the African continent after more than two decades. The event is scheduled to be held from October 4 to November 21.

The World Cup will be played across venues in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, with the hosts preparing to welcome leading cricketing nations and emerging teams.

The Qualifier’s schedule gives participating sides a clear target as they continue their campaigns in League 2 and other ICC qualification events. The competition is expected to determine several of the final teams that will compete at the 2027 World Cup.

Summary