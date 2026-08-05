Gujarat ramps up preparations for 2030 CWG

Intro: Gujarat is upgrading its sports infrastructure to ensure Ahmedabad is fully prepared to host the Games.

Ahmedabad

Gujarat is set to intensify preparations for hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games after the official handover of the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton at the closing ceremony of the Glasgow 2026 Games.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said the state government would accelerate planning and infrastructure development for the centenary edition of the Games, which Ahmedabad is scheduled to host in 2030.

The handover in Glasgow marked the formal transition of hosting responsibilities to India and Ahmedabad. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and Indian Olympic Association President P.T. Usha received the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton during the closing ceremony, officially beginning the countdown to the 2030 event.

Sanghavi, who was part of the Indian delegation in Scotland, said the visit provided Gujarat with an opportunity to study the organisation, management and operational aspects of a major international multi-sport event.

He said sports and youth development had gained greater momentum across India through initiatives such as the Fit India Movement and the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

The Deputy Chief Minister added that increased investment in sports had helped create modern infrastructure and provide athletes with improved training, facilities and institutional support.

Gujarat is working at multiple levels to strengthen world-class sporting infrastructure and ensure Ahmedabad is fully prepared to host the Games successfully.

Sanghavi said the Central and Gujarat governments were coordinating closely to create better opportunities for young athletes and help them excel at national and international competitions.

The 2030 Games are expected to feature a broader sporting programme than the streamlined Glasgow 2026 edition, with Ahmedabad positioned to play a key role in the future growth of the Commonwealth Games.

BOX

Gujarat prepares for major games

Gujarat is upgrading sports infrastructure and training to host major international events. Working with the central government, the state aims to boost youth development, create modern facilities, and ensure Ahmedabad is fully prepared for future multi-sport competitions.