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Brock Lesnar retires after SummerSlam defeat

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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Minneapolis

WWE icon and multi-time world champion Brock Lesnar has announced his retirement from professional wrestling following his defeat to rising star Oba Femi in a Hell in a Cell match at SummerSlam 2026.

The 49-year-old confirmed that the SummerSlam contest would be the final match of his illustrious career. After the bout, Lesnar returned to the ring, embraced Femi and raised his opponent’s hand in a symbolic passing of the torch. He described Femi as “the future of WWE” while acknowledging himself as “the past.”

Lesnar’s final chapter followed a series of high-profile encounters with the Nigerian-born wrestler. Femi had earlier defeated Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 before Lesnar returned to secure a victory at Clash in Italy. Their rivalry concluded at SummerSlam, where Femi emerged victorious.

One of the most dominant performers in professional wrestling, Lesnar built a remarkable career across WWE, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and mixed martial arts. He became a major attraction after making his WWE debut in 2002 and went on to win multiple world championships.

Beyond professional wrestling, Lesnar enjoyed success in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, where he became UFC heavyweight champion. His achievements across different combat sports established him as one of the most accomplished athletes of his generation.

Lesnar’s retirement marks the end of a celebrated career spanning more than two decades. His final appearance also provided a defining moment for Femi, who received a major endorsement from one of WWE’s most recognisable and dominant stars.

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City Hilights
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